SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Incontinence and bladder leaks are a health concern for many people, particularly women after childbirth and as they age. A new clinic – iVee Restorative Care – located in Utah County, is now offering help with a non-surgical treatment called Emsella.

It’s estimated that more than 60% of adult women suffer with incontinence.

What is Emsella?

Emsella utilizes electromagnetic energy to deliver thousands of supramaximal pelvic floor muscle contractions in a single session. These contractions re-educate the muscles of incontinent patients.

Emsella also can help men.

Who can benefit from Emsella

Anyone looking to strengthen their pelvic floor muscles can benefit from Emsella. It is safe and effective for men and women of all ages. Emsella may be highly beneficial for individuals experiencing urinary or fecal incontinence, erectile dysfunction, and premature ejaculation.

Visit iVeeRestorativeCare.com or call 385-985-3565 for more information or to schedule a free consultation.

iVee Restorative Care – 92 N Main Street Suite 3, Spanish Fork

Special Offer: Get 20% off using the code: GTU20.

Sponsored by iVee Restorative Care.