Get your groove on starting tonight with a new season of celebrities on Dancing With The Stars - 7PM MT!

HOLLYWOOD, California (ABC4 Utah) – Dancing With The Stars cha chas back to the ballroom tonight for Season 32 with an all new celebrity cast and a new co-host, Utah’s Julianne Hough is back! The hit dancing competition show premieres on ABC4 tonight at 7pm MT.

Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, “Dancing with the Stars” returns to ABC with an expanded season 32 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 (7:00-9:31 p.m. MT) and will continue to air Tuesdays (7:00-9:01 p.m. MT) thereafter.

The celebrities and professional dancers this season are as follows (in alphabetical order):

· Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson

· Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

· TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber

· Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold

· From “The Bachelorette,” Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev

· From “Vanderpump Rules,” Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov

· GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach

· NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart

· Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong

· Oscar®-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko

· Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten

· Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater

· Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki

· From “The Brady Bunch,” actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd

The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.