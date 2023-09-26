HOLLYWOOD, California (ABC4 Utah) – Dancing With The Stars cha chas back to the ballroom tonight for Season 32 with an all new celebrity cast and a new co-host, Utah’s Julianne Hough is back! The hit dancing competition show premieres on ABC4 tonight at 7pm MT.
Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, “Dancing with the Stars” returns to ABC with an expanded season 32 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 (7:00-9:31 p.m. MT) and will continue to air Tuesdays (7:00-9:01 p.m. MT) thereafter.
The celebrities and professional dancers this season are as follows (in alphabetical order):
· Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson
· Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy
· TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber
· Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold
· From “The Bachelorette,” Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev
· From “Vanderpump Rules,” Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov
· GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach
· NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart
· Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong
· Oscar®-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko
· Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten
· Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater
· Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki
· From “The Brady Bunch,” actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd
The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.