It’s time to create post-pandemic bucket list

- On the second hour of Good Things Utah this morning – We are nearing the end of the pandemic, but there is no therapy hack to erase the pain of the last year. A post-pandemic bucket list isn’t a cure-all. But reminding yourself about parts of your life you can control might help manage anxieties about what you can’t. Surae tells us how looking forward to those activities can instantly boost your mood.
- Plus, this is good Utah news – a recent report rates two Utah cities among the best in the nation for working from home. After the coronavirus pandemic forced scores of workers around the country to transition working from the comfort of their own homes, an analysis from pcmag.com found some of the most suitable places to do that include a couple of small towns in the Beehive State. They may lack the urban bustle of a big city, but they more than make up for it with the amenities that allow for a nearly idyllic work-from-home environment. We’ll tell you what local cities made the list.
- And finally, an exhausted mom on Twitter says she’s had it! She just posted this, “Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes.” She wanted to see what would happen. We’ll let you in on the interesting results of her parenting experiment.
- At the end of the show, how often do you strike up conversation with strangers on a plane? According to a new study, 1 in 50 people fall in love on a flight. That means, during the average flight, two couples meet and fall in love. On top of that, 47 percent of air travellers admitted to striking up a conversation with the stranger next to them, 12 percent of travellers said they had made a “lasting friendship” with their fellow passenger and 13 percent said they had made a “strong business connection.” Our hosts dive into this interesting topic and we hope you join us this morning on GTU Hour 2!