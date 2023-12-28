- This morning on GTU – It’s a Throwback Thursday and we are taking our guest host Angie all the way back to when the show started in 2002 with fun pictures of our set. And with Gretchen also sitting in with us today, we also have a picture from back when she started the show in 2011!
- Plus, we all tend to focus on the best practices when it comes to putting up real Christmas trees, but there is a lot to be said about what to do when getting rid of it. Specifically, is there a best time to do it? According to experts, the answer is yes. You may want to prolong the merriment into the new year (or just don’t have the energy to take it down), but it turns out there’s one major reason why you should: “Once that tree dries out … it can burn,” said Jill Sidebottom, a spokeswoman for the National Christmas Tree Association.
- Overall, Sidebottom urged people to “use their common sense” when it comes to taking down the tree. Removing your tree when it’s dry keeps everything – and everyone – in the house safe. “I always enjoy putting the tree up, but I enjoy taking it down too,” Sidebottom said. “Putting all those memories away and tidying up the house is like getting ready for the new year.” Firefighters see about 160 home structure fires per year as a result of a Christmas tree, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
- To further protect yourself, the NFPA suggests placing the tree at least 3 feet from any heat source, making sure it’s not blocking an exit and ensuring that decorative lights are in good working order. Although the risk overall is rare, it’s certainly an issue worth discussing when decorating ― and choosing when to undecorate ― your space for the holidays. For what it’s worth, she suggested, try not to think of the cleanup process as the end of the usually happy, sentimental holiday season.
- When you bought your tree also influences when you should take it down. About 33% of people buy their tree right after Thanksgiving and another 33% do so the first week of December, according to a survey the Real Christmas Tree Board released this year. “The earlier you cut the tree, the earlier it needs to be taken down,” he explained, noting that the drying process kicks off as soon as the tree is removed from the farm. “We often refer to cut flowers when talking about tree care,” he added. “It’s really just a big flower. It doesn’t last forever.”
We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a fun Thursday edition of GTU!
