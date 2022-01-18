It’s the Year of the Tiger and do you feel ‘touched out’?

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – It’s almost Chinese New Year! It falls on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, and celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 15th, 2022. It’s the Year of the Tiger. Tigers are the third of the Chinese zodiacs. According to legend, Tiger was confident that no one could compete with its speed and vigor for the celestial race that would decide the order of the zodiacs. However, when Tiger climbed out of the river, thinking it was first, it was informed that Rat placed first for its cunning and Ox placed second for its diligence. This left the king of the jungle having to settle for third place. Tigers are courageous and active people who love a good challenge and adventure in life.
- Plus, picture this: Your partner walks in at the end of the day and puts their arm around you, looking for a little physical affection after a day of running around. You instinctively recoil and move away from their touch as quickly as possible. If this sounds familiar, there’s a good chance you’re feeling “touched out.” As it turns out, this is a very common feeling for parents to experience, and there are several things to know about feeling touched out that will help you and your partner navigate this feeling. Without knowing about this phenomenon, the feeling might be incredibly confusing, and you may find yourself wondering, “Why do I not like being touched?” After all, what does being touched out really mean? “Touched out is a term to describe a phenomenon reported by many mothers, especially moms of young children who are feeling overwhelmed as a result of constant physical contact with their children,” Dr. Laura Venuto, Psy.D., a licensed psychologist who specializes in maternal mental health and parenting, tells Romper. “Mothers find they reach a point where they become averse to physical contact and want a time-out of sorts for their bodies.” To read more click here: https://www.romper.com/parenting/touched-out-things-to-know
- And turning to the dating world now, “hardballing” is a new dating term that means someone is being clear about their expectations of a relationship, whether you want a serious long-term partnership or a casual fling,” said Logan Ury, the director of relationship science at Hinge. Single people have been put through the wringer over the past few years: First, they were ghosted, then they were ‘mosted’. (With mosting, your romantic interest lays it on thick, more or less convincing you that you’re The One, then ghosts you.) Some got submarined. Unlike a ‘ghoster’, a submariner will pop back up months later, “much like an olden days sailor who shipped off, went under the sea and then came back triumphant from his mission,” as Metro described it. Others were ‘orbited’. The orbiter doesn’t make meaningful contact again, but they watch every one of your Instagram stories.
- At the end of the show, country star Luke Bryan just premiered the music video for his current single, “Up,” Thursday, giving his mid-tempo ode to small-town life an equally sentimental visual treatment. The video — which premiered exclusively on Facebook — starts with the country singer sitting in a barn after sundown, watching old home movies on a projector. As memories flood the barn, the collection of people watching along with Bryan begins to grow. We see families smiling together and folks of all ages following along with the videos, ultimately heading outside to release lit-up paper lanterns into the night sky. This video is a must-watch! Hope you tune in for a busy Tuesday morning on GTU Hour 2.