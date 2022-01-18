It’s the Year of the Tiger and do you feel ‘touched out’?

(NEXSTAR) - Americans are now able to request free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government as the country faces widespread shortages. Those shortages will also impact how many free tests you can request, with the White House limiting orders to just four free tests per home.

While it was initially reported that the website would not begin accepting orders until Wednesday, Jan. 19, the website, COVIDTests.gov, is now online and appears to be processing requests for tests. These tests are completely free to order, with tests expected to ship within 7 to 12 days.