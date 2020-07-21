It’s the only way to fly! The baby video that’s going viral

- On Good Things Utah today – Everybody say awe! It’s the cutest baby video with Utah ties and now it’s going viral. Grandma sent a care package to this little one, and the box was apparently more exciting than what was inside!
- Plus, relationship red flags and how to spot them. Women speak out this morning! And Britney Spears says she’s going to wear less makeup. Find out why the pop princess is feeling like cutting back on her usual makeup routine. And speaking of no makeup, actress Kristin Bell looks amazing in a new birthday selfie. Happy birthday wishes to the 40 year old mom of two.
- And finally, Disney World makes a clarification to one of their new park rules during a pandemic. Find out why walking while eating is no longer allowed.