It’s the latest parenting style, have you heard of Gentle Parenting?

- On Good Things Utah today – We start with the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman over the weekend from colon cancer. Fans and celebrities are mourning the loss of the Hollywood star who battled in silence for four years. His last tweet is now the most liked social media post ever on Twitter. Plus, we share the symptoms and signs of colon cancer, what you should look for and how to know when you should get tested.
- And, there are plenty of parenting styles out there, but have you heard of Gentle Parenting? Surae explains how it is totally different from Helicopter Parenting but it’s a style that she actually likes to try with her kids. She tells us how it works at her house. Hope you join us for a Monday edition of Hot Topics!