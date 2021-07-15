It’s the jaw dropping TikTok story, how 3 women bonded over the same cheating boyfriend

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Three young women are touring the West together this summer, united by something they never imagined they’d have in common: They all had the same cheating boyfriend. At the same time. Instead of feeling bitter about their discovery, Abi Roberts, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Bekah King, 18, and Morgan Tabor, 21, who both live in Boise, said they decided the best way to cope was to move on — in a 30-year-old school bus that they bought and renovated themselves over 2½ months. We’ll show you their TikTok that’s now gone viral.
- Plus, bombshell courtroom news this morning. Britney Spears was granted a request to hire her own attorney Wednesday, a development that could mark a major shift in how her 13-year conservatorship case has been handled. The scheduled court hearing was forced to address the sudden departure of her court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, who has handled her case since 2008. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Ingham’s resignation and his replacement with Britney Spears’ chosen attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart.
- And parents can sometimes fall into toxic patterns, even if it’s not intentional. There isn’t a clear-cut definition of what it means to engage in “toxic” behaviors — or to be a “toxic” parent — because it’s not a clinical term. When the behaviors or relationship are really toxic, though, it’s usually pretty easy to tell, like when parents are totally unsupportive, or when they manipulate their kids. In those cases, parents can inflict significant emotional and developmental damage, and may ultimately end up estranged from their adult children, a situation that is on the rise and more common than once thought. Here are toxic traits to be on the watch for: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/toxic-behaviors-parenting_l_60eec024e4b01f118954bd43 Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU.
