It’s the great dishwasher debate: to rinse or not to rinse?

Utah’s only Bespoke sleepover tent rental, Camp Slumber will help you create a slumber party to remember! Jennifer Tyler, co-owner and creator stopped by with the cutest display we've ever seen! It may be for the kiddos, but we had to hop in ourselves.

Jennifer tells us she's excited to introduce Camp Slumber to our GTU viewers! They do booking requests via the website. They offer several different themes to choose from including Boho Chic, Happy Camper, and Over the Rainbow. Camp Slumber brings the party to your home, they set everything up, and then return the next day to break it all down!