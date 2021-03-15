It’s the first ever Lindon Makers Market

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Candice Ward says here in Utah, we have some of the most incredible artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs in the nation! That is why she’s so excited to announce the first ever Lindon Makers Market! A portion of all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Come to the market to support small, local businesses, taste the flavors of country bakers, enjoy the beautiful ambiance, and get inspired by the love in every detail of handmade jewelry, art, makeup, clothing, and home goods.

Mask are required to attend. The Lindon Makers Market happens March 18 – 20 from 12 – 8 pm at Castle Park Event Center in Lindon 110 S Main Street, Lindon, UT 84042.

Follow along on Instagram for giveaways at @lindon_makers_market

