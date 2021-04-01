It’s the day! We get vaccinated live on the air this morning

Sweetaly owner Francesco Amendola shows us around the new location in Holiday, that's just a little over a month old! With a cozy patio and new flavors every month, we've found our perfect spring spot for sweet treats. Gelato has no dairy, so lactose intolerant or calorie counters can also enjoy!

There's a taste for every preference, from fruity flavors to chocolaty goodness. We make a strawberry basli sorbetto, and give it five out of five stars! Sweetaly also carries specialty drinks, cakes, and pastries as well. The owners and staff are so awesome and friendly, we see why customers keep coming back for more!