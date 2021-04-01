It’s the day! We get vaccinated live on the air this morning

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – We are all dressed up and finally have somewhere important to go! We get our COVID-19 vaccines live on the air this morning thanks to Intermountain Healthcare.
- Plus, Happy April Fool’s Day! Surae shares some of the tricks she pulled on her kids this morning if you need to borrow a few last minute ideas. (btw, we love the jello instead of juice this morning:)
- And the holiday is coming up and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to advise against large gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19, Easter and Passover will likely be celebrated a little differently again this year. But just because parties are smaller doesn’t mean they still can’t be special. There are plenty of ways to feel festive and connect with loved ones, even from afar. Chefs, food bloggers and nutritionists share their top tips for keeping meals manageable and memorable while enjoying the spring holidays. We have those for you this morning.
- And should we change the name of the Easter favorite ‘deviled eggs’? Reality star Jessa Duggar Seewald explains that she will be bringing ‘angel eggs’ instead to brunch this coming Sunday. “Growing up, my mom said, ‘I hate the name deviled eggs. These are so yummy, they should be called angel eggs,'” Jessa, 28, reveals. “So we just started calling them angel eggs and it kind of stuck.” Hope you join us for this Hot Topic and more on the second hour of GTU!