It’s the cutest video you will see all day, the new baby panda is a boy!

- On Good Things Utah today – The 6-week-old giant panda at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo is a boy. The sex was announced after obtaining a DNA sample from the cub at his first veterinary exam September 19, the zoo said in a news release. Scientists at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute determined that a swab sample taken by the zoo’s veterinarians confirmed the cub is a male. We peek in on the adorable baby this morning on the live Panda Cam.
- Plus, new research about your dog this morning. It turns out that man’s best friend doesn’t recognize your face as much as he knows your body language and your voice tone. Nicea explains the new findings from researchers.
- And it’s a big hit on Netflix, Reagan watched the new Emily in Paris series and tells us if it’s worth tuning in.
- Finally, Surae has healthy food options to snack on while you watch that latest Netflix smash.
- In our Beauty Buzz, Surae shares the lip gloss that beauty influencers are all raving about. And here’s a bonus, it comes in so many colors to choose from! Plus, Reagan shows her favorite products that help her look awake in the morning. (yes, concealer is included:)
- Finally on the show, have you been having more nightmares than ever before? Researchers in Finland say you aren’t alone. COVID-19 induced bad dreams are becoming common complaints in doctors’ offices around the world. Nicea tells us why the virus is taking over our nighttime thoughts. Hope you join us for a Tuesday edition of GTU.