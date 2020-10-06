It’s the cutest video you will see all day, the new baby panda is a boy!

(GOOD THINGS UTAH) -- TV Host Surae Chinn shared her passion project! She's written a children's book! But she wrote it more than four years ago. She thought, "If not now, when?" She decided during the pandemic is as good a time as ever. Instead of shelving the project for many more years she decided to go for it. Surae remembered a guest on the show recently said, "Will you be motivated more after the pandemic? Probably not." That's when she decided to follow through on her dream to get her book published. Now, she's a step closer to seeing her book, "When Clouds Come Out To Play," become a reality.

"When Clouds Come Out To Play," was inspired by Surae's own children who were one and three at the time. They were inconsolable and cried every time it stormed outside. She wished that she had a story to soothe them because she says children remember bedtime stories. One night, she couldn't sleep because the children were scared. Surae ended up writing the story about finding the rainbow after every weather phenomenon.