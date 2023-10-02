Three expos happening in Utah between Oct. 5th and November 3rd - Find one near you!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The annual Senior Expos are your opportunity to get answers and explore activities for a more healthy and active lifestyle. The organizers have assembled the best companies and brightest individuals in each location for two-day events.

Free Health Screenings · Valuable prizes awarded every hour · Caregiver Retreat & Trainings · Free swag bag for all attendees.

Salt Lake County Aging held the Senior Expo for decades. Over time, the Expos grew to be run with the full support and endorsement of the county’s Aging Adult Services and managed by a private entity. That transition made it possible to grow and break down the silos between government, academia, senior care professionals, caregivers, and seniors. It has opened the path to include conferences and retreats around caregiving, social work, genealogy, and tech.

The Senior Expos have expanded into multiple counties and continue to serve the needs of tens of thousands of Utahns.

Where and when are the Senior Expos

Salt Lake Senior Expo:

 October 5th & 6th at the

 Mountain America Expo Center

 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Layton Senior expo for Davis & Weber Counties:

 October 17th & 18th

 Davis Conference Center

 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

St. George Senior Expo:

 November 2nd & 3rd

 Dixie Convention Center

 9:00am to 4:00 pm

Visit SeniorExpo.org for SeniorsBluebook.com for more information.

Sponsored by Senior Expo.