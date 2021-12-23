- On GTU this morning – It’s a very special show and an emotional one, It’s Reagan’s last day on Good Things Utah. The ladies look back at her more than two decades on Utah television. From her arrival at ABC4 in 2000 fresh from Springfield, Missouri – to her nineteen years right here on GTU. We have pictures and video from our very first show back in 2002. Join us as we clean off Reagan’s desk and show you all the things she has stacked up over the years… (maybe pick up your mail now and then Reagan;) Grab a tissue and get ready to laugh AND cry with us as we celebrate and send Reagan off to South Carolina to be closer to her sons. We all love you Reagan and thank you from all of us for sharing your life with us in Utah for all these years. Hope you tune with us for a very special GTU Hour 1.
