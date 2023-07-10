- On Good Things Utah this morning – Nicea, Deena and Surae are diving into the Fishbowl to answer random questions! The ladies loved this first question: If you could travel back in time to any decade what would it be and why? Surae says the Renaissance era, Deena says the 70’s and Nicea wants to go back to the 80’s and turn up her collar again.
- Next question: If you could do something illegal without getting into trouble what would it be? Oh, you’ll just have to tune in to see the ladies answers to this one…
- What celebrity couple do you wish would get back together? This one is a tough one! Deena says Brad and Angelina, Surae says Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, and Nicea says Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. Finally, What is the most life changing advice you have ever received? Nicea says her advice was from Michelle Money when she was a cohost all those years ago. Michelle says, “It’s none of your business what other people think of you.” Nicea shares why that was so monumental for her at the time. Surae says: “You are here on earth to take up space.” Deena says: “You are enough.” Tune in to see why the ladies say all of this advice made all the difference in their lives.
It’s random question time: Watch as the ladies pick out of the Fishbowl
by: Nicea DeGering
