- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s the end of March, time for our Spring Cleaning show! But did you know that cleaning up your space isn’t just for appearances or even physical health? It can also have an impact on your mind:
- Anita Yokota, therapist-turned-designer and author of “Home Therapy,” understands the connection between environment and mental health. After spending 20 years as a therapist, she now helps clients identify the frustrating pain points in their homes, how to modify spaces to help productivity and foster being more present with loved ones. “It’s not just fixing those dilapidated kitchen cabinets or the old flooring… it’s really deeper than that,” she says, explaining the crux of her home therapy method is using the “psychology of intention to design functional homes where we can deeply connect.” To help you start the season on the right foot, Yokota shared tips for refreshing your home with mental wellness in mind:
- USE THE “SKI SLOPE” METHOD:
- If you feel overwhelmed by looking a particular space full-on, Yokota suggests what she refers to as the ski slope method, where you start in one spot and zig-zag through the room (as if you’re skiing down a mountain) so that you have a streamlined plan of attack and develop a sort of momentum. “People are loving it because it’s very bite-sized (and) doable, but then you get to finish the room or the space, so it’s very satisfying,” she says.
- DON’T BE AFRAID TO DECLUTTER USING BOUNDARIES:
- Don’t underestimate the power of baskets when you declutter, Yokota says, as they can be a useful tool in creating helpful boundaries between you and your things. “Baskets are not only a stylish way to organize our clutter, but they also help us visually feel contained,” she says. “I don’t think people realize how much security we find in good boundaries.”
- STIMULATE YOUR SENSES:
- A simple way to give your home a mindful-focused refresh is through scents, Yokota explains. “Springtime is a time of renewal. Whether it’s your bathroom, your bedroom — those are really important places to renew ourselves,” she says, pointing to aromatherapy diffusers as a helpful tool to “excite your olfactory system.” “It sends that message to our brain for what I call the happy hormones, which is serotonin and dopamine,” she adds. “It just really renews us in a quick and easy way.” We hope you tune in with us as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a special edition of Good Things Utah.
