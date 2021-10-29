It’s our special Halloween GTU and this year it’s all about Disney villains

- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s our special Halloween Show! Tune in to see why we chose to be the most evil Disney Villains this year. And do you find yourself rooting for the bad guy? You’re not alone. From the Joker to Joffrey, we can’t get enough. We wouldn’t want to cross paths with any of them in our own lives, but there really is nothing quite like watching a villain do their very worst on our TV screens or at the cinema, as we remain safe in the knowledge that they can’t get their wicked hands on us, or our popcorn. From Joffrey on Game of Thrones to Batman’s ultimate nemesis the Joker, TV and film are ramped up a gear when a juicy villain is thrown into the mix. The stakes are higher, they command our attention and we can’t tear ourselves away. Instead of wholly rooting for the good guy and siding with law-and-order as we would in the real world, we find ourselves drawn towards the darker characters and, if we’re being totally honest, sometimes wanting them to win the fight.
- And in a post on its social media platform, Twitter appeared to throw shade at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who recently announced his company is changing its name to Meta. “the only #META we acknowledge is this,” the Twitter Safety Account posted along with an article on Twitter’s Machine Learning, Ethics, Transparency and Accountability team. Facebook says it is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, to reflect what Zuckerberg says is its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the “metaverse.” But the social network itself will still be called Facebook.
- And at the end of the show – People are putting garlic in their ears. Doctor explains why it’s a bad idea. A patient came into the ER recently concerned about a possible ear infection. While obtaining a brief history – “How many days has it hurt? Any fever, chills, or sore throat? Have you been swimming recently in the ocean or a lake?” – it was hard to not notice the yellowish-white object wedged into the patient’s ear canal. A fresh garlic clove. In my 10 years as a practicing emergency physician, I’ve certainly seen my fair share of interesting cases. And I think the general public has an accurate idea of that because every time I meet someone for the first time, they inevitably ask, “What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen in the ER?” But what I find most fascinating are the strongly-held beliefs in home remedies and cure-alls that continue to persist in an era of modern medicine. Placing garlic cloves or garlic oil in the ear to cure an ear infection is one that stands out. Hope you join us for this very interesting Hot Topic and much more on our special Halloween edition of GTU.