It's our Good Things Utah Graduation Day show! We are celebrating all grads, beginning with our hosts' own graduation photos.
We are sharing the cutest advice from Kindergarteners to Graduating class of 2022 Seniors
- Go and find someone to get married.
- Don’t cry at school on your first day of college.
- Write letters to your parents
- If someone hurts you, don’t hurt them back.
- Make new friends.
- Remember how to read
- Clean your room so your roommate will like you.
- And after two years of pandemic-related travel restrictions, a wave of re-openings has spurred a surge in demand for plane travel. But consumers rushing to plan their summer vacations are facing ticket prices that are more expensive than ever. Airline fares soared 18.6% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest read on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) out Wednesday. The jump marks the largest increase since the inception of the series as a component of the public transportation index in December 1963 and further builds on March’s 10.7% monthly rise in airfares. On an annual basis, airline fares logged a 33.3% increase from the same time last year, the largest 12-month rise since the period ending December 1980. Higher prices for air travel come amid a surge in fuel prices and pent-up demand for travel as COVID restrictions ease, also standing high amid broader inflationary pressures that have hit consumers at the grocery store, gas station, and housing market. So how can you save money on that next trip? Nicea shares what the experts are saying this morning.
We are talking about habits of successful leaders.