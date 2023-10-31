- On Good Things Utah this morning – Happy Halloween! It’s our special edition Halloween Show and we went all out as Super Mario Brothers characters this year! A very special thank you to our guest announcer Stacey Harkey from JK Studios and the one and only The Ricky Barrera for helping us pump up the volume and add to the Halloween hype for Nicea, Surae, Deena and Savvy!
- The ladies were styled by our own floor director Ben Morgan with a special thanks to Gia Bianca Stephens for styling our Nicea DeGering. Nicea’s makeup was done by Heather Nitta, Surae’s makeup by Angela Lealaogata, Deena’s makeup was done by Ben and Savvy’s by Rose. Everyone arrived early this morning and it definitely took a village and a lot of help to make our hosts into the iconic Mario movie characters! We hope you tune in with us to see the EXTREME-ly fun Halloween makeovers!
