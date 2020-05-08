It’s our GTU Mother’s Day Show

Daley's Woodfire BBQ is today's Save the Faves! The first ever Utah style BBQ has a new dine in and take out location in Farmington, Utah. Everything they do is in true outlaw fashion, from the outlaw sandwiches, outlaw slaw, loaded fries, bakes beans, hot wings, fried pickles, loaded mac and cheese, smoked brisket, pulled pork, wood fire chicken, fall of the bone smoked ribs, mountain man dutch oven potatoes,to the award winning dutch oven stews and cobblers!

The loaded Mac and Cheese is topped with tender peach wood smoked brisket, prepared with creamy outlaw cheese, but instead of using butter or margarine in the recipe, it's the seasoned, smoked trimmings from each brisket whipped int "brisket butter"!Daley's dedicates the whole briskets for burnt ends daily. Seasoned, smoked to perfection, seared in seasoning then caramelized in barbecue sauce, for a one of a kind Daley's Wood Fire Outlaw Burnt Ends!