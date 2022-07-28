- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – You never plan on it. It’s just something that happens (especially if you have kids) – because life steps in and you never stop to think about the benefits of an organized home. Before you know it, you’ve accumulated more stuff than you have the room for. And since Spring Cleaning only comes around once a year, it’s easy to let mountains of memories pile up, hidden in a closet somewhere. Even though spending a Saturday “organizing” may not sound like a thriller of a time, keeping an organized home actually has a lot of benefits.
- Decluttering Helps Reduce Stress + Anxiety
- Clutter = stress. Or, at least it can cause stress. When we’re constantly surrounded by a busy environment, it can start to become too much information for our brains to process in practical and visual terms. It also stands as a reminder of “all the things” that need to be checked off our to-do list, which is never a peaceful feeling.
- Organizing Your Home Saves You Time in the Long Run
- Ever shown up late to an event because you couldn’t find your phone? Or you misplaced your keys? When you’re organized at heart, you tend to have a place for everything. Which makes finding things so much easier. You’re less likely to lose the small, everyday items that tend to get thrown “wherever” whenever you walk in the door.
- Organizing Boosts Your Self Confidence
- Have you ever heard that people who make their bed first thing in the morning have a sense of accomplishment and are actually more productive throughout the day?
- Plus, let’s talk grocery shopping! Get to the checkout line of any grocery store these days and you may be shocked to see the amount at the bottom of your receipt. The price of food has risen 12% over the last year according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and experts say that costs will likely continue to increase. One of the best ways to find cheap groceries is to create a budget-friendly, healthy grocery list and stick to it. By prioritizing seasonal items, frozen foods and certain cuts of meat and seafood, shopping strategically can help keep sticker shock to a minimum. The key to locating cheap groceries is to create a system for shopping, and that begins before you even grab a cart. Start by identifying the closest supermarkets to you (hello, high gas prices!) and cross check the cost of your favorite items online before you shop. Think about what you spend the most on and prioritize finding the best price for those items. The next step is to follow that quintessential shopping advice: Don’t go to the grocery store hungry. You’re much more likely to make impulse (and unhealthy) purchases if you do, so shop after a meal or grab a healthy snack before heading to the store. And remember: The cheapest groceries are not always the most nutritious; consider spending slightly more for foods that are filling and nutrient-dense.
- At the end of the show – We end the show with our favorite food hacks – Surae is make Pizzadillas, (and they are easy and delicious) Deena shows us how to dip your Oreo in milk without losing it in the shuffle and Nicea tells us how to make a peanut butter cracker without getting the peanut butter all over the counter! We hope you tune in to a fun Household Hacks Thursday morning edition of GTU Hour 2.