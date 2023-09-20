Rachel Murphy is an author, speaker and real estate broker, and president elect for the women’s council of realtor’s SLC. Her new book is an autobiography, and is a story about a journey of perseverance that will inspire many.

She wrote and published “It’s Okay to Not be Okay”, to share her abusive childhood, being homeless with her sister at ages of 12 and 14, anorexia, sexual abuse, many failed marriages, and suicidal ideation.

Rachel decided her next chapter of life is “get out of the box”. Telling us, “you don’t belong in other people’s boxes. Don’t let people put you in their box. Let’s all stop putting people in boxes, and then judge them when they don’t have the same experience we did. We are all great, just how we are, and we all get to grow and be in whatever box (or no box at all) that we want to be in.”

Writing, coaching, and speaking https://www.rachel-murphy-author-speaker.com/

Real Estate www.murfsturf.com