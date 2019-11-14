It’s okay to eat that cookie dough!

At Dough Co. the motto is dessert without rules! By using heat-treated flour, and a secret sauce in place of eggs, these dough desserts are perfectly safe to eat. There are many flavors to choose from, including cake batter, chocolate chip, loaded brownie, and samoas, which Deena Marie got to help make.

The company also has Doughbots, cookie dough vending machines, the first of their kind, located inside select Megaplex Theaters, the University of Utah, and the Shops at South Town.

At Dough Co. you can mix and match flavors, get a scoop of ice cream on the side, or blend it into shake! There truly is something for everyone with gluten free options, and multiple vegan flavors. With locations in Farmington, Sugar House, Pleasant Grove, and South Jordan, you can easily find one near you.

Check out the menu at dessertwithoutrules.com