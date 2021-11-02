It’s November, time to put up the tree?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Hopefully, you are having a terrific Tuesday, Utah! After a soggy start to the day in the northern half of the state, we'll be clearing things out through the rest of the afternoon as the system driving all the wet weather moves away to the east.

With that though, a few stray showers will remain possible, mainly until mid-afternoon as skies become partly sunny. Meanwhile, in southwestern Utah, it will be a beautiful fall day with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures as Cedar City reaches the low 60s and St. George gets into the low 70s. Along the Wasatch Front highs will be seasonal, in the mid to upper 50s with Salt Lake City getting to 58.