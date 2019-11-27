It’s not your Grandmother’s embroidery!

Kassie Scribner may have learned how to cross-stitch from her Grandmother, but her designs are not what you might expect. This is embroidery for a new generation. Her hoops are adorned with clever sayings, and pop-culture references.

“For me, crafting is a hobby, a career, and basically an obsession” Kassie says on her website. Her creations are popular, as her 21.8k instagram followers can attest. Kassie’s work goes quickly at FanX, local pop-up shops, and custom orders. She also teaches the occasional embroidery course, and sells her patterns to experienced cross-stitchers.

Kassie’s hoops make great gifts this time of year, since you can give a loved one a clever, one-of-a-kind creation. Browse her gallery and contact her at ladyscrib.com