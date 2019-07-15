Breaking News
It’s not too late for a summer training program

With summer in full swing, many think it’s too late to start a training program to get ready for fall sports or to get in better shape. But Becca Bennion from the Intermountain TOSH Running Program said it’s not too late!

Bennion said the way to get the most out of workouts is to work with a trainer and set fitness goals from the start. These goals can then help the trainers develop workouts and give benchmarks for the athletes and non-athletes.

She shared that nutrition also plays an important part. A major focus is to stay hydrated because of the hot weather and increased sweating. Bennion said people also lose iron when they sweat and that’s why it’s important to make sure people are getting enough protein. Experts note that nutritional needs change during the day depending on when a person plans to do physical activity. For example, a person may need to eat a meal that includes more grains if it’s before an activity, and then eat more proteins afterwards.

For more information on Intermountain Healthcare’s Fitness Programs visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/the-orthopedic-specialty-hospital/medical-services/sport-science-and-sports-training/programs/adult-fitness/.

For more information on Intermountain’s LiVe Well programs visit
https://intermountainhealthcare.org/services/wellness-preventive-medicine/live-well/.

