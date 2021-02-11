It’s not too late to decorate for Valentine’s Day

Jump into the month of love with last minute gift or décor ideas from Meg Bentley!

A stand out was her giant XOXO letters. She got all supplies from JoAnn Crafts and made the entire project for $20. Meg mentioned this craft idea can be tailored to any holiday or event.

Other Valentine crafts of hers to name is her pom pom wreath, which is a great activity to do with kids, and her little sock gnomes! Watch to learn what went into making these sweet ideas that make the perfect décor or gift!

Catch Meg on the following:

  • Instagram: @Megzyb1010
  • TikTok: @eggswithmeg
  • YouTube: eggswithmeg

