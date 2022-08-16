Michele Wilson was crowned Elite North America at the International Beauty Pageant on July 21st in Orlando, Florida. She joined us in the studio today to share her experience and tell viewers that it is never too late to achieve your dream.

Michele Turner Wilson is a loving wife and mother of two amazing boys. She grew up in Southern California after her parents immigrated from Canada. As a little girl, she appeared in television shows and commercials, a passion that grew and continues today in the form of film, commercials, print adds, and voice- over work.

She uses her physical talents, skills and knowledge to help people train to become healthy and learn about nutrition. After winning the title of 2022 Elite North America, an international pageant competition that involves one’s physique, beauty, grace, confidence, and intelligence, she says, “It was beyond magical, meeting wonderful women from around the world and establishing lifelong friendships. I am forever grateful and thankful for my life adventures.”

Women who meet the eligibility requirements who are interested in participating should contact the national director by email at Britt@NorthAmericaBeautyPageant.com, or on the web at www.NorthAmericaBeautyPageant.com.