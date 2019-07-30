It’s never too late for summer suits

Think it’s too late in the season for some new summer suits? Well, think again. You still have time to rock a stylish swimsuit. Reagan, Surae, and Nicea are here to tell you that you still have time to get the cutest swimmies for those end of summer pool parties!

Albion Fit, Janela Bay, Lime Ricki, and Nani are all Utah based swimsuit brands. With suits ranging from one pieces and tankinis to bikinis, they come in all sorts of fun patterns, colors and cuts!

What’s great about the swimsuits from these brands is that they are so flattering. Ruffles and peplums at the tummy helps to take focus off your stomach so you can breathe easy. High waisted bottoms also help to not worry about your mid-section. Another great feature is the sports bra top. Don’t worry about wardrobe malfunctions in the pool or on sand with the secure feel of a sports bra without sacrificing style. Functional AND fashionable!

To see more styles from these brands, feel free to visit their website and shop all their cute summer suits! Here are the companies we highlighted:

albionfit.com

limericki.com

janelabay.com

naniswimwear.com