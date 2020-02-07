It’s National Wear Red Day!

Today on Good Things Utah today – Put on your red today – we are all bringing awareness to stroke and heart disease. It’s still the number one killer of women in the country. Also, the Oscar’s are coming up this Sunday, if you would like to watch the big show with us at the AIDS Foundation Oscar Gala tickets are still available! We are sharing Oscar trivia ahead of the star studded night. And will you see more short hair on the red carpet this weekend? Actress Lucy Hale says she chopped 8 inches and feels “liberated”. It might solve the “bad hair days” that Americans say they are experiencing. We’ll tell you just how many of those we report having every single year!

And if you are still shopping for that special someone in your life for this Valentine’s Day – we’ll tell you what most people are hoping for… (hint: it’s not a gift)

And at the end of the show, we share our Friday Special Announcements AND the top romantic movies for 2020. These are definitely oldies but goodies. Hope you join us for a fun Friday edition of GTU.