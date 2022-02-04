It’s National Wear Red Day and Fan Mail Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Two suspects in an investigation that was prompted by the social media application, Snapchat, have since been charged.

Christopher Poole, 34, of Tooele was charged on Jan. 28 with two first-degree felonies: one count of solicitation of rape of a child and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one second-degree felony: 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.