It’s National Wear Red Day and Fan Mail Friday

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We kick off the show with Fan Mail Friday! Thank you so much for all the kind questions and support for our show – send them in and we’ll read them on the air. Today we wanted to share a viewer’s poem that she says helped with loss: “You can she’d tears because they are gone, or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray they will come back, or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be empty because you can’t see them or you can be full of the love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember only that they are gone, or you can cherish their memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind and feel empty, or you can do what they would want. Smile, open your heart, love and go on.” Sincerely your fan, Courtney. Thank you for sharing Courtney!
- Plus, kickoff for Super Bowl LVI is still days away, but NBC has scored at least one touchdown. NBC has sold out all of its inventory for the Big Game, scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday, February 13, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. NBCUniversal said in a statement Thursday that it has sold every in-game unit available across NBC, Telemundo and all digital platforms including Peacock. Only a handful of pre-game slots remain open for sale.
- And though the 2022 Winter Olympics have come under scrutiny, the Games will formally get underway on Friday, Feb. 4, with the opening ceremonies taking place at National Stadium in Beijing. Unlike 2021’s opening ceremony for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, some spectators will be present at this year’s opening ceremony. However, due to the ongoing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, only spectators from mainland China will be allowed, and only if they meet COVID-19 safety guidelines. For international fans, however, there will still be plenty of ways to watch the opening ceremony at home. The ceremony starts at 7 a.m. ET on the morning of Friday, Feb. 4, for American viewers. Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics along with a fun Friday edition of GTU this morning at 9:00 am.
