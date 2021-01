Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Tuesday’s show was “poppin” it’s National Popcorn and Thomas Fecteau of Kathy Kaye foods stopped by with tons of their delicious popcorn.

The Logan based brand uses a 51-year-old pan that’s been passed down through generations to perfect their unique kernels.

The family focused company also wants to give back to healthcare workers through their Healthcare Heroes campaign.

Take a peek their different flavors of popcorn and where you can find them.