It’s National Pizza Day, and we’re celebrating!

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

February 9th is National Pizza Day and since it’s just before Valentine’s, we’re thinking heart shaped homemade pizza is in order! Jennifer Burns is here to make us a Buffalo Ranch Pizza, and a Margherita Pizza on heart shaped crusts. Yum! Follow along with her on IG @JBCOOKINGHOST

Buffalo Ranch Pizza

2 cups chicken breast, cooked, shredded
1/2 cup ranch dressing
1/2 cup Buffalo hot sauce (i.e. Frank’s)
4 cups shredded mozzarella
1/3 cup blue cheese crumbles (optional)

Margherita Pizza

1 pizza dough
3/4 cup pizza sauce
2 cup fresh mozzarella cheese (cut in 1/4″ slices)
3/4 cup parmesan cheese
1/2 cup loosely packed basil leaves

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors