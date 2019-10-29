It’s National Cat Day and Louie is here to celebrate

Helen W. Post is being recognized as a Community Advocate and champion for families and children with disabilities.

An “advocate” is a supporter, promoter, believer, activist, campaigner – someone who pleads another’s cause or works in favor of or supports a particular cause – often on behalf of others less able to do so for themselves. You have to care about something deeply to advocate for it, to put yourself out there with your beliefs and thoughts. Most advocates don’t do it for recognition, “the cause” means too much to them and they must do something to make things better.