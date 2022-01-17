It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day and we are taking on the Betty White Challenge

- On Good Things Utah this morning – America’s favorite senior citizen was to have a magical day Monday — her 100th birthday. “Unfortunately, she didn’t make it to 100, like we were all hoping for that big party, but love Betty White,” said Trisha Dean, a Betty White fan from Dix Hills. The beloved star’s death spurred what is becoming a national movement. “When we first heard about the Betty White Challenge, we were right there. We thought this is great,” Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said. The Betty White Challenge encourages everyone to donate $5 to any local or national animal shelter or rescue in her name through January 17, her birthday.
- Plus, Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The holiday offers a chance for moms and dads to teach children of every age that it’s not just a day off of school. It’s an opportunity to share a message about the significance of the national holiday that falls on the third Monday in January, and explain why grown-ups and kids have it off to honor the late civil rights leader. Hopefully every kid is learning in school about Dr. King, who was born in Atlanta on Jan. 15, 1929 and became a Baptist minister and civil rights leader who fought in the 1950s and 1960s to end Southern segregation through peaceful protests and nonviolent marches and was assassinated on April 4, 1968. But as a parent, what personal message do you want to send to your children about MLK? As a mom or dad, you can extend the learning experience as kids enjoy free time on Monday, said Steven Friedman, a middle school social studies teacher at Brandeis Marin School in San Rafael, Calif.
- And a dog is being hailed a hero after keeping an injured hiker warm and alive in the snowy Croatian mountains. North, an eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute pup, stayed by his owner’s side during a New Year’s weekend hike that ended in an accident. Grga Brkic slipped and fell 500 feet, critically injuring his leg in Croatia’s Velebit mountain range, according to the Associated Press. The man’s canine companion braved the frigid weather with Brkic and kept the hiker safe and warm by lying on top of him. While North stayed with his owner, the two other hikers with Brkic alerted rescuers to their friend stranded 5,905 feet above sea level. The Croatian Mountain Rescue Service — the team behind Brkic’s eventual rescue — shared news of the incident and its happy ending in a Facebook post earlier this week, including a photo of the North protecting his owner while the man lay on a stretcher.
- Finally, never mind Veganuary and Dry January . . . it’s time for a digital detox. We are more addicted to our phones than ever, new figures show, spending an average of four hours a day staring at their screens. That is up a third since 2019. As well as “tech neck” and repetitive strain injury, research suggests digital overload can increase anxiety, damage eyesight and make us more susceptible to cyber-crime. But there are ways to reduce your dependency. Nicea has all the tips and tricks you need to break up with your phone!
How is your posture and why is maintaining good posture so important? "Maintaining good posture is important because it promotes balance to the muscles, tendons and ligaments, and also ensures optimal alignment of the bones and joints," said Hashish. "For example, consider someone working at a computer. Regardless of how much motion they exhibit at the different levels of the spine, they need the same amount of total motion to sit and type. So, if they are sitting hunched, such that the low back is bent too far forward, the mid-back and neck may have to compensate by bending too far backward. This results in improper bone and joint alignment, and excessive strain to various muscles, tendons and ligaments."