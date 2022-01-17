It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day and we are taking on the Betty White Challenge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Are squirrels as cute and cuddly as we think they are? The truth is that squirrels can cause a number of problems for your home as well as your health.

Salt Lake City is home to tree squirrels, and being that squirrels are rodents, they have large front teeth that continue to grow throughout their lives. To keep their teeth from overgrowing, squirrels will chew on different objects in order to grind them down.