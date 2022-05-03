Amanda O’Brien, events manager at Celestial Zoo came by for our “Pet Day” show to tell us about the organization located here in Utah. This pet rescue is a 501(c)3 feline and canine rescue with a large network of in-home fosters spanning across the entire Wasatch Front.

It’s kitten season! Kittens are the most vulnerable shelter population because they don’t have the resources to care for them, and they are susceptible to disease. We see three absolutely adorable kittens all looking for their forever home.

If you fell in love with one of these kittens like we did today, contact Celestial Zoo at the links below!

www.celestialzoo.org on Facebook.com/celestialzoo and IG @celestialzoo