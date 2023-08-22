- Hunting season is already here, so let’s make sure the hunter in your life gets the right permits and scouts out the best area to set up all the gear. DWR Big Game Coordinator Dax Mangus joined us on the show this morning to talk about changes for this season and all the important information you need to know before you head to the hills.
- First, here are the Utah hunting dates to put on your calendar: The general-season buck deer archery hunt and the general spike and any-bull elk archery hunts are the first big game hunts of Utah’s fall season, and they all begin Saturday, Aug. 19. New this year, the general-season any-bull elk hunt (with any legal weapon) is split into two seasons. The early-season hunt will be held Oct. 7-13, and the late-season hunt will be held Oct. 14-20. The general-season buck deer hunt (with any legal weapon) runs from Oct. 21-29, and the general-season muzzleloader elk hunt will be held Nov. 1-9.
- Mangus says the changes this year relate to technology. Trail cameras are prohibited on public lands from July 31 to Dec. 31 with a few exceptions. A trail camera using internal data storage and not capable of transmitting live data is still permitted for use on private land for the purposes of legal hunting. Mangus recommends planning for the weather conditions in our state and take a look at www.wildlife.utah.gov before you go.
