- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – It’s GTU Host Take Over week on the show! All week long our hosts are picking their favorite topics, favorite foods and some of their favorite guests to bring on the show. And we are starting with Nicea. So what topic is she happiest to discuss?
- We start with hair color – And blondes seriously get a bad rap. Brunettes are always perceived the smarter hair color, while redheads get to be seen as feisty. Blondes? Well, we’re usually on the butt end of a joke. Phrases like “Dumb blonde,” and “Blonde moment” get thrown around a lot. Well sorry world, we’ve had enough. Studies prove even bottle blondes immediately feel more glamorous and sexier once they ditched their natural hair color.
- 1. We’re more romantic! Think of some of the most iconic bombshells of all time: Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, Grace Kelly — all blonde.
- 2. We look younger. This can be both a pro and a con. You’ll always be able to whittle away a few years from our guesstimated age when we get older, but it sucked being underage and carded at virtually every bar we went to.
- 3. We’re more feminine. No, that doesn’t mean we’re all super obsessed with fashion and “love” shopping — rather, it’s all in our DNA. Caucasian blondes, at least, the ones that were born blonde and not the ones that have a love affair with bleach, have slightly higher estrogen levels than brunettes, so they are more likely to exhibit more feminine facial features, like a small button nose, pointed chin, silky skin and way less body hair.
- Now to the leading men Nicea loves – There’s nothing currently holding Shawn Mendes back. The Grammy Award nominated singer-songwriter is venturing into the fashion world with his latest campaign and partnership with Tommy Hilfiger — and it’s bringing style, sustainability…and abs! On Thursday, the brand introduced its “Classics Reborn” Summer 2022 global campaign, photographed by Craig McDean, and tapped Mendes to model the 1985 Program collection. Posing in a barren field, he donned classic, sexy Americana looks including half buttoned tee shirts and low rise jeans revealing the waistband of his Tommy Hilfiger underwear.
- Finally, Nicea has a big birthday coming up at the end of 2022 – and she’s not alone! We have a list of the celebrities that are turning the big 5-0 this year, including: Gabrielle Union, Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow, Amanda Peet, Billie Joe Armstrong, Shaq, and Common.
- We wrap up today’s Nicea Show with her favorite food: cereal. There is a brand new way to eat it on the go Nicea, and we think you will love it! Tune in for all of these fun Hot Topics on a special Monday ‘Nicea edition’ of GTU Hour 2.