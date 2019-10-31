It’s Halloween on GTU!

- On Good Things Utah today it’s our Halloween show! Join us as we enter a Barbie World with everyone from Malibu Ken to Holiday Barbie. Plus, we look back at our costumes from the past and decode all of your scary dreams. Plus Surae’s team just won the World Series – Congrats to the Washington Nationals! It’s a jam packed holiday show this morning.
- And finally, how to know if your house is haunted?! Ali has the spooky things to look for… get cozy and join Barbie and all her friends for today’s Halloween Good Things Utah!