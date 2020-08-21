It’s GTU’s first ever virtual baby shower for Ali

- On Good Things Utah today – This is a fun first for GTU! It’s Ali’s Baby Shower show and we are doing it pandemic style with our mama’s to-be all joining us via zoom. We love you new moms!
- And for the first time Ali is sharing her miscarriage heartache from late last year, and how this pregnancy has brought her hope and healing. This little girl is her Rainbow Baby! She is also sharing her favorite newborn must-haves, and the ultra-sound video that her husband Jaden finally got to be part of. (we think the baby already looks like Ali:)
- We hope you join us for a special all about baby edition of GTU.