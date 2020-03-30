It’s GTU Spirit Week! Join us as we stay home together

  • On Good Things Utah today – We are sending love and prayers to the family of our own Michelle Money today. Her daughter Brielle was in a skateboarding accident last night and is fighting for her life at the hospital. The entire state of Utah is now under a stay at home order to try and fight the spread of COVID-19. Since we are all staying home together, GTU is launching our very first Spirit Week – today is Wear Yellow Day – it’s the color of hope! Speaking of hope, Surae’s kids got to see their school teachers in a parade on Friday, she brought in the video. And Alta High School student body officers put together a video requesting that all of the students do something special for the school – we’ll show you what that is. And finally, Ali checks in with us on what she’s been up to at home with social distancing.
  • And at the end of the show, it’s our adorable virtual Pet of the Week and the wedding dress trend that everybody is talking about, hope you join us for a busy Monday morning on GTU.

