- Lock your vehicle. When venturing off on an early morning hike, lock your personal belongings in your vehicle or carry them with you. If you’re tent camping, valuables can easily be stolen.
- Get to know your neighbors. After you arrive and set up your campsite, introduce yourself to your neighbors. Meeting your neighbors can help you better gauge whether or not they’re trustworthy.
- Get an extra set of eyes. If you leave your campsite for a day trip, ask your neighbors to keep an eye on it for you.
- Lock items to a tree. If you have an expensive grill or bikes, secure them with a cable locked around a nearby tree.
- Choose the right campground. Select a campground that has security measures in place, such as safety patrols, a security gate/checkpoint, and surveillance cameras.
- And there is no shame in wanting to look good while in the great outdoors. Just as with wearing nice clothes, wearing makeup can make you feel confident, and it can be a very positive, rewarding experience. I enjoy looking my best, even when I’m backpacking, and I know there are others who feel the same way. Not all makeup will hold up in the conditions that hikers are exposed to though, so I’ve put together a list of my favorite items to take with me when I hike to help you avoid makeup mishaps. Begin with a skin care routine. If it’s only a day hike, you can perform your usual skin care steps, but if it’s a longer trip, it’s best to use a skin care routine created specifically for hiking. One that is simple, contains little to no actives, focuses on protecting your skin from the elements, and can be performed without running water. Tune for all the natural mountain makeup tips from Brianne.
- Finally, have you ever been camping solo? The word “alone” sometimes carries a negative connotation since many equate it to being lonely and, well, sad. However, that is simply not the case as the two words have completely different meanings. “Feeling lonely is actually completely different from being alone. Loneliness is a feeling while being alone in a situation,” Dr. Nina Vasan, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Real told TODAY. With the right techniques, you may be able to get past this feeling of loneliness, whether you’re single, going through a breakup or simply miles away from the people you love. “For example, if you’re by yourself but connecting to others through good communication or activities like volunteering, you don’t feel lonely,” she said. In fact, the ability to enjoy the joys of quality alone time may just be the greatest act of self-love. Not to mention being alone — whether by choice or circumstance — gives you time to be “introspective, creative, or engaged through activities like journaling, painting, reading a book or building something for your house.”
