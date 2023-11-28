- Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. Lindsey Fromm joined us this morning to share several non-profits that she works with directly, that could really use the help to make a difference.
- The first is The Baby Love Foundation:
- It’s mission to help children and families in medical crisis. The group is currently working to build New Haven hospital in Ghana. They built a well and are now starting the medical facility. It’s the first medical facility in the entire village. The first floor is finished and the well is completed that now supplies water to the project and the whole village. As the group receives donations, they will be completing the project brick by brick. babylovefoundation.org/new-haven
- The Emily Effect
- This is a maternal mental health non-profit to bring education, awareness and resources to women postpartum. It’s namesake, Emily, passed after being diagnosed and treated for postpartum depression and anxiety. After her passing the foundation was created in her name to raise awareness and share light, hope and resources for women and their families working though perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. theemilyeffect.org
- L&E Family Foundation
- This foundation is very new but already doing great things! Their mission is to effect lasting change by supporting literacy and education efforts for children in difficult situations. They help women’s shelters, hospitals and are currently working on a tree for the Festival of Trees. The director wrote a small book about how the foundation wants to affect the lives of the people they serve, her kids illustrated it and all proceeds go to the foundation’s projects. Look up Facebook: L&E Foundation for more information.
It’s Giving Tuesday, where you can make a difference
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
