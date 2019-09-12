It’s fall at Millcreek Gardens!

Millcreek Gardens has been around since 1955! Owner LaRene Bautner told Deena Marie how her parents began the business in a green house on a one-acre plot, and how the beautiful gardens have grown since then.

Fall is the best time for planting, with the temperature lending itself to ideal conditions. LaRene showed off hydrangeas in three beautiful colors, explaining how they bloom long into the season. They are fresh off the truck, and the employees are happy to teach you about the flower. It’s also time for chrysanthemums, pansies, and the tulips and daffodils are also just arriving.

There is also a 30 percent off sale going on, including golden euonymus, boxwoods, and burning bush. Nathanial with Millcreek Gardens tells us that this is the time to get plants settled in before spring.

LaRene and her team are the experts to help you get started, or introduce you to new ideas for your garden.

Visit Millcreek Gardens at 3500 South 900 East and online at millcreekgardens.com