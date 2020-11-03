UTAH VOTES: Did you know there is a voting dress code?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

On Good Things Utah today – Many people are planning to cast their vote in person today and if you’re one of them, we share a few things to keep in mind including what you should and shouldn’t wear!

Don’t wear campaign merchandise.

As a first-time voter, you’re likely excited to support the candidate of your choice. Unfortunately, you’ll need to leave your T-shirt, hat, buttons, or any other party-specific apparel behind. Certain states have specific laws that restrict any actions that could be considered electioneering. As a voter, you have a right to cast your ballot without anyone attempting to influence your decision, and that’s why these laws exist. Your best bet is to simply wear everyday clothes to the polls.

Plus, actor Paul Rudd gets out the vote in Brooklyn. Find out what the Ant Man actor handed out to voters in the rain. And the pandemic has inspired new hobbies. So what are Americans trying now more than they ever have before? Reagan has the surprising list for us.

And at the end of the show, if the election has you stress eating, Surae has ideas that can help. (Although we feel like Reagan may have to eat the delicious recipe for Apple Dip we had in the kitchen this morning anyway!) Hope you join us for a fun first hour of GTU.