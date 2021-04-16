It’s Deena’s Baby Shower Show, tune in for all things baby!

- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s all things baby and it’s all about Deena and her baby boy on GTU today! It’s our Baby Shower show and we have searched high and low for the hottest shower decorations, treats and newborn products. Tune in for baby fun and a few surprises this morning celebrating our new mama.
- And speaking of family, more than 28.4 million Americans are now living with at least three generations under one roof, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Sometimes, homes even hold four generations. One in 5 Americans live in one of those household configurations, says Pew Research Center. Numbers have shot up even further courtesy of COVID-19’s financial toll as well as pandemic-created fears older adults will be isolated by social distancing. “There’s a link between recession and multigenerational living,” said Wendy Wang, a scholar and director of research for the Institute for Family Studies.
- Plus, a Scottish doctor has gone viral after sharing a potentially pregnancy saving safety tip for expectant mothers on TikTok. Last month Dr. Katie Waldman, an emergency room specialist working in Australia, uploaded a public service announcement to TikTok demonstrating the proper way for pregnant women to wear a seatbelt. Waldman’s video, which has earned more than 80,000 views, was filmed after the physician treated a patient in her third trimester who had been involved in a car accident. Surae shows us her important message.
- And finally, tips you need to know before scheduling your C-section. Ali talks Deena through what she can expect during the birthing process.
And at the end of the show – yep, we just had to! Deena taste tests all the latest flavors in baby food… including her favorite: Beef with gravy. Her face says it all;) Hope you join us for Baby Shower fun on today’s special edition of GTU!