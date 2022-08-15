The Barbiecore trend is everywhere, from Hollywood A-listers to our studio! Deena breaks it down for us, what it is and how we can rock it. Be a barbie girl in a barbie world in an over-the-top pink suit, or as simple as a pop of pink with a shoe or handbag.

We show favorite items from our own closest and tell you where to shop, from department stores to thrift! The Barbie movie has sparked a new love for all things pink when it comes to fashion, and since it doesn’t hit theaters until July 2023, we think we better get used to this color!