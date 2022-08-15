The Barbiecore trend is everywhere, from Hollywood A-listers to our studio! Deena breaks it down for us, what it is and how we can rock it. Be a barbie girl in a barbie world in an over-the-top pink suit, or as simple as a pop of pink with a shoe or handbag.

We show favorite items from our own closest and tell you where to shop, from department stores to thrift! The Barbie movie has sparked a new love for all things pink when it comes to fashion, and since it doesn’t hit theaters until July 2023, we think we better get used to this color!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.