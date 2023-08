Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – It’s back to school time, and we’re kicking off the season with this “not so scary” kids’ craft. Our GTU host, Surae Chinn, joined by her cute kids, showed us how to create this fun craft, perfect for your littles.

View the video above to see a demonstration of this “monster” craft, and get artsy as you make pencils and bookmarks for your kiddos to show off at school.