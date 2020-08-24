It’s back to school for Nicea and Surae’s kids, and what is the best heat setting for your hair?

On Good Things Utah today – It’s back to school for Surae’s and Nicea’s kids and for kids all over the state of Utah this morning. We are sharing our pictures and would love to share yours! Send them over to goodthings@abc4.com

Plus, country star Keith Urban talks about becoming and empty nester. Find out what he said in a recent interview about missing his daughters who are now all moved out! (Nicea says she can totally relate;)

And single moms are struggling during the pandemic to send their kids back to school and work from home. We’ll tell you why so the last six months has so many people now considering different career choices.

Plus, there’s a very good reason a lot of your hair styling tools have specific heat settings meant for you to switch around and control. But when it comes to straightening, curling, or adding any kind of heat on your hair, chances are you’ve sometimes just coated it in a heat-protecting spray and hoped for the best without actually considering the temperature that’s best for your individual hair type and needs.

The specific heat setting you should use is very dependent on your specific hair, and there are a few things to consider beforehand. Is it curly or straight? Coarse or fine? Do you chemically treat or color it regularly? Generally speaking, and according to celebrity hairstylist and T3 stylist ambassador Laura Polko, 350 degrees is a good baseline, but there are certain hair types that may need a higher (or lower) heat setting for their hair to curl or straighten properly.

When determining how much heat your hair can handle, you should not only consider your hair or curl type but also its health. Consider the last time you got it colored or chemically treated: “Ignoring these factors can mean you are overexposing your hair to heat,” Polko said. “This can result in breakage, damaged hair, and styles that don’t last.”

WHAT HEAT SETTING SHOULD YOU USE FOR FINE HAIR?

Under 300 Degrees

Fine hair is defined as hair with strands that are very small in diameter. It typically can’t handle as much stress as thicker or coarse hair, so for that reason, you should consider using very low temperatures when you heat style it.

