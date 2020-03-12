It’s an arts and crafts dream shop!

Clever Octopus is nothing short of a magical gem nestled in the heart of South Salt Lake. A retail shop filled with all the arts and crafts supplies you could ever want, with a twist. All materials are reclaimed and reusable, donated from both businesses and individuals from around the Wasatch Front!

Teachers, artists, students, and parents alike will love stopping in at Clever Octopus. Find everything from stamps, to beads, to faux flowers, to acrylic paint, to the option to fill a bucket of treasures for either $3 or $8. It’s a great opportunity to get specific, hard-to-find goods, as well as find inspiration to create with items you don’t have to pay full price for.

The Maker Room is full of beautiful creations for purchase, made by artists from reused materials. Classes are available both at the store and around the city, and a wonderful opportunity to get kids’ thinking outside the box, and using skills that have been forgotten, like the weaving project we got to see demonstrated.

Visit Clever Octopus at 2250 S West Temple, and online at cleveroctopus.org